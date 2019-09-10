 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Chair of Victoria’s Secret parent reportedly ‘embarrassed’ by former ties to Epstein

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Chair of Victoria’s Secret parent reportedly ‘embarrassed’ by former ties to Epstein

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This Sept. 19, 2014, file photo shows L Brands chairman Les Wexner touring an exhibit at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio.

The Canadian Press

The chairman and CEO of Victoria’s Secret parent L Brands says he is “embarrassed” by his former ties with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple media reports.

Les Wexner delivered the remarks during his opening address Tuesday at the company’s annual investor day in Columbus, Ohio. The remarks came months after reports of his ties with Epstein surfaced.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who is … so depraved is something I’m embarrassed I’m even close to,” said Wexner, according to CNBC. “In the present, everyone has to feel enormous regret for the advantage that was taken of so many young women.”

Story continues below advertisement

The apology comes as Wexner, along with other L Brands executives, are under pressure to turn around its marqee Victoria’s Secret, whose once loyal fans have fled for other alternatives that offer more comfortable fits and have a more inclusive image.

The CEO has said he completely severed ties with Epstein nearly 12 years ago.

Epstein started managing Wexner’s money in the late 1980s and helped straighten out the finances for a real estate development Wexner was backing in a wealthy Columbus, Ohio suburb.

It was through Wexner that Epstein acquired his Manhattan mansion, a seven-story, 21,000 square foot former prep school less than a block from Central Park.

Wexner sold his entire interest through which he owned the home to an entity owned by Epstein on Nov. 11, 1998. The home, located across the street from the Frick Collection and a residence owned by Bill Cosby, has been valued at approximately $77 million. It’s considered one of the largest single residences in Manhattan.

Epstein was arrested in July on federal sex-trafficking charges, drawing new attention to allegations he had sexually exploited women and girls. He killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial.

Wexner publicly accused Epstein of misappropriating “vast sums” of his fortune after Epstein was charged by federal authorities this summer. He didn’t offer details on the alleged thefts.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter