A U.S. safety regulator said on Wednesday Stellantis-owned Chrysler would recall 338,238 Jeeps in the United States over an issue that might result in the loss of vehicle control.

Dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts free of charge in impacted vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

According to the NHTSA, the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle might separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, leading to loss of control.

The recall includes certain Grand Cherokee models built between 2021 and 2023.