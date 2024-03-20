Skip to main content
Chrysler is recalling 38,164 vehicles due to an issue which can prevent the driver’s airbag from deploying in a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The Stellantis-owned STLA-N automaker is recalling certain 2023-2024 Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer vehicles, among others, as the steering column control module on them may not be welded properly, potentially affecting the driver’s airbag, the US regulator said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module, as necessary, free of charge.

