Open this photo in gallery: Customers use ATMs at a Citibank branch in New York, on Oct. 11, 2020.NICK ZIEMINSKI/Reuters

Citigroup C-N reported a $1.8-billion loss for the fourth quarter on charges to refill a government deposit insurance fund and other one-off costs, and said it expects to further reduce its head count.

Shares in the bank climbed 3 per cent in premarket trading on Friday after CEO Jane Fraser described 2024 as a “turning point year” for the lender.

“We made substantial progress simplifying Citi and executing our strategy in 2023,” she said in a statement.

Fraser has rolled out a multiyear effort at the third-largest U.S. lender by assets to cut bureaucracy, increase profits and boost a stock that has lagged peers.

“Citigroup’s earnings looked awful with a big loss of $1.8-billion, but the bank’s underlying business showed resilience. The loss was largely due to exceptional items, as well as a big increase in reserves for credit losses,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO, management consultancy firm Opimas LLC.

The bank announced it will reduce its head count by 20,000 people over the medium term, the first time it estimated the work force effect of its reorganization plan.

Citi said it expects to book charges between $700-million and $1-billion tied to the severance and reorganization.

The bank posted a loss of $1.16 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. The results were eroded by $3.8-billion in combined charges and reserves that Citigroup disclosed in a filing on Wednesday.

The fourth-quarter loss was also fuelled by the bank stockpiling money to cover currency risks in Argentina and Russia.

Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America on Friday reported lower quarterly profits, while Wells Fargo outperformed on cost cuts.

Citi’s revenue fell 3 per cent to $17.4-billion in the quarter from a year earlier.

It was the first time the bank broke out earnings for its five businesses – services, markets, banking, U.S. personal banking and wealth, which were previously housed under broader divisions.

Revenue from markets, or the trading division, dropped 19 per cent to $3.4-billion from a year earlier. It was dragged lower by a 25 per cent plunge in fixed income revenue, which included some losses from Argentina.

In contrast, banking revenue climbed 22 per cent to $949-million, led by higher investment banking fees that offset a slide in corporate lending.

In U.S. personal banking, revenue climbed 12 per cent to $4.9-billion, lifted by retail banking and credit cards.

Services revenue grew 6 per cent to $4.5-billion and wealth management revenues fell 3 per cent to $1.7-billion.

Citi’s 2023 revenue rose to $78.5-billion from a year earlier. Still, its net income fell to $9.2-billion, compared with a year earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said last month that Citi expects to complete its overhaul in the first quarter of 2024. The lender aims to reduce annual expenses to a range of $51-billion to $53-billion.

In November, Citi announced fresh leadership changes after saying it will reduce management layers to eight from 13.

Under the new structure, the leaders of Citi’s five major businesses will report directly to the CEO. It will also cut regional leadership role outside North America.