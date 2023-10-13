Citigroup’s C-N profit was broadly steady in the third quarter, fuelled by rising interest payments and surging investment banking fees.

The bank’s net income rose to $3.5-billion from a year ago, it reported on Friday, while earnings per share remained stable at $1.63, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.21 by analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenue at Citi’s institutional clients group that houses its Wall Street operations increased 12 per cent from a year ago, fuelled by a jump in investment banking fees. The gains were a bright spot after several quarters of depressed deal making.

Citi’s overall revenue climbed 9 per cent to $20.1-billion.

The third largest U.S. lender set aside more money to cover potential bad loans, even though delinquency levels were still low compared to historical levels.

CEO Jane Fraser announced a sweeping reorganization last month that will disband ICG and give her more direct oversight over the company’s businesses. The new structure is not yet reflected in the third-quarter results.

Expenses rose due to rising costs and investments in control systems. The expenses included severance payments for employees who were laid off during the sale of its international businesses.

Citi has not yet announced the expected head count reduction and expected savings with the reorganization that will reduce management layers and prompt layoffs across its businesses.

Fraser has said there was “no room for bystanders” as the bank embarked on its biggest overhaul in almost two decades. The changes are being rolled out at a time of economic uncertainty that has weighed on some of Citi’s key businesses like trading.

Rivals Wells Fargo WFC-N and JPMorgan Chase JPM-N also reported higher quarterly profits on Friday, boosted by a rise interest payments.