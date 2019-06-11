 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Congressional panel names witnesses for Boeing Max hearing

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Congressional panel names witnesses for Boeing Max hearing

Washington
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A famous airline pilot and a former safety regulator are among witnesses scheduled for a congressional hearing on the grounded Boeing 737 Max.

The House aviation subcommittee said Monday it will hear from Chesley Sullenberger, who safely landed a crippled Airbus jet on New York’s Hudson River in 2009, former Federal Aviation Administration chief Randy Babbitt, and union and industry officials.

The June 19 hearing will be the panel’s second on the Max, which was grounded after two accidents that killed a total of 346 people.

Story continues below advertisement

The subcommittee says it’s gathering information about steps needed to ensure the plane is safe before it’s allowed to fly again.

Last month, the panel heard from acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell and Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter