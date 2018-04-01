 Skip to main content

Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach, Hudson’s Bay Co. says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Hudson’s Bay Co. says customer payment card information was involved in a “data security issue” at certain Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5th and Lord & Taylor stores in North America.

The company didn’t say whether any Canadian locations were affected, but says there’s no indication that the breach affects the company’s digital platforms or Hudson’s Bay and Home Outfitters stores.

It says there could be fraudulent charges to customers’ accounts because of the breach, but adds that those customers won’t be liable to pay them.

HBC is asking clients to review their account statements to ensure there hasn’t been activity or transactions they don’t recognize.

The company says it’s investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

It says it will offer free identity-protection services to those affected once they learn more about the breach.

New York-based security firm Gemini Advisory LLC says a hacking group called JokerStash announced last week that it had put more than 5 million stolen credit and debit cards up for sale and that the compromised records came from Saks and Lord & Taylor customers.

