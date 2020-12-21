 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
U.S. Business

Disney names Alan Bergman as chairman of Studios Content division

Lindsey Bahr
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alan Bergman, left, and Alan F. Horn, attend the premiere of The Mandalorian in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2019.

Mark Von Holden/The Associated Press

Walt Disney Co. veteran Alan Bergman has been named chairman of Disney Studios, the company said Monday. Bergman will be succeeding Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer. Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019.

“The Walt Disney Studios’ achievements under the leadership of Alan Horn and Alan Bergman have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Co. CEO, in a statement. “Having worked closely for years with Alan Bergman, an exceptional leader and proven executive, I couldn’t be more pleased to name him as Chairman.”

The position involves overseeing everything from creative and operations to production and marketing for all Disney Studios content from its myriad brands, including Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. The heads of each studio, from Kevin Feige to Kathleen Kennedy, will report to Horn and Bergman.

“I believe deeply in our people, culture, and the work we do,” Bergman said in a statement. He’ll assume the position officially on Jan. 1.

Bergman has worked at Disney for 24 years and served as president of Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019, helping to integrate Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Twenty-First Century Fox into the Disney stable of brands.

Horn, who joined Disney as Chairman in 2012, said in a statement that, “The time feels right to shift my focus solely to our enormous creative slate.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

