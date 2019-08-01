DuPont misses sales estimates on weak auto-industry demand

Chemicals company DuPont posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by weak demand for its product in the electronics and automotive industry as they face the fallout of a U.S.-China trade dispute.

The ongoing trade war between two of the world’s largest economies and weak sales in the auto and smartphone end-markets hurts companies like DuPont, which makes chemicals and plastics used in those sectors.

The auto industry is DuPont’s largest end market, accounting for about 15 per cent of its total sales.

The company, the industrial chemicals business of conglomerate DowDupont until a split earlier this year, said volumes in its transportation and industrial segment had fallen 12 per cent, blaming factors including weaker Chinese demand and continued de-stocking in both the automotive and electronics channels.

Sales from the segment fell 10.4 per cent to $1.27 billion.

Adjusted for charges, the company reported profit of $725 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $695 million, or 89 cents per share, a year before.

Revenue fell 6.6 per cent to $5.47 billion, below analysts’ estimates of $5.63 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

