 Skip to main content

U.S. Business DuPont misses sales estimates on weak auto-industry demand

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

DuPont misses sales estimates on weak auto-industry demand

Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Chemicals company DuPont posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by weak demand for its product in the electronics and automotive industry as they face the fallout of a U.S.-China trade dispute.

The ongoing trade war between two of the world’s largest economies and weak sales in the auto and smartphone end-markets hurts companies like DuPont, which makes chemicals and plastics used in those sectors.

The auto industry is DuPont’s largest end market, accounting for about 15 per cent of its total sales.

Story continues below advertisement

The company, the industrial chemicals business of conglomerate DowDupont until a split earlier this year, said volumes in its transportation and industrial segment had fallen 12 per cent, blaming factors including weaker Chinese demand and continued de-stocking in both the automotive and electronics channels.

Sales from the segment fell 10.4 per cent to $1.27 billion.

Adjusted for charges, the company reported profit of $725 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $695 million, or 89 cents per share, a year before.

Revenue fell 6.6 per cent to $5.47 billion, below analysts’ estimates of $5.63 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter