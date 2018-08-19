Elon Musk says changing the way he (over)works is not an option

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, responding in a tweet to an open letter by Uber Technologies Inc. board member Arianna Huffington urging him to change the way he works, ruled out taking a different approach.

Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy. I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2018

In an interview with The New York Times last week, Musk said he sacrificed family milestones in the race to meet Tesla production targets. “This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career,” he told the newspaper.