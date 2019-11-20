 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Register
AdChoices

Encana CEO defends plan to move HQ to Denver after investor criticism

Brendan Pierson
New York
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Doug Suttles, the CEO of Encana Corp., says the company is disappointed by the investor's stance.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The CEO of Encana Corp. is firing back after Canadian investment manager Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. said it would vote its four per cent stake against the Calgary-based company’s planned headquarters move to Denver.

Doug Suttles, a Texan who lives in Denver, says the company is “disappointed” by the investor’s stance against what he says is a “crystal clear” rationale to expose the company to growing pools of investment from U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts.

He says he disagrees with Letko Brosseau’s assertion that the move means investors holding Encana through indexed Canadian funds or with Canadian-only investment policies would have to sell shares, thus compounding recent share price deterioration.

Story continues below advertisement

Suttles adds most of Encana’s large investors in Canada also own U.S. companies and he believes the move will be positive for all shareholders through exposure to the much larger U.S. market.

Encana announced the headquarters move as part of a reorganization that would include changing its name to Ovintiv, as well as a one-for-five share consolidation.

The changes require the support of holders of two-thirds of Encana’s shares in a vote which is to be held early next year.

“Our establishment of domicile in the U.S., as well as our subsequent name change to Ovintiv Inc., reflects our significant transformation and better aligns us with our U.S. peers,” said Suttles in a statement.

“Today, more than 80 per cent of Encana’s capital investments, 75 per cent of revenues and approximately 70 per cent of proved reserves are located in the U.S.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter