 Skip to main content

Environmental groups keep fighting Keystone XL despite Joe Biden’s promise to block pipeline

James McCarten
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Critics of Canada’s most controversial cross-border pipeline projects aren’t taking their demise for granted under president-elect Joe Biden.

A new report from the U.S.-based Rainforest Action Network says two of them – Keystone XL and Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline – are being “rammed through” in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The report points to a long list of prominent international banks it says are lined up to back the projects as evidence they are far from dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden’s campaign has already made it clear the president-elect intends to rescind presidential permits for TC Energy’s Keystone XL project once he takes office.

But Jason Disterhoft, the report’s author, says there’s an effort afoot to make it difficult for Biden to follow through on that commitment.

Disterhoft says it will fall to the banks to decide in the coming months whether to honour their own commitments to limiting the emissions that cause climate change.

“It’s last call at the Trump bar,” said Disterhoft, the network’s senior campaigner on the climate and energy file.

“ (Keystone XL) is the project that they’re trying to push through as much as they can, and make it as hard as possible for the Biden administration to follow through on its promise.”

Biden has been silent on Line 3, which aims to replace an existing line between Edmonton and Enbridge’s facilities in Superior, Wis. And he’s not said a word about Keystone XL since his campaign issued a statement back in May.

Still, the deck appears stacked against it: Biden has named former secretary of state John Kerry, whose advice led then-president Barack Obama to reject Keystone XL in 2015, as a special envoy on climate.

Story continues below advertisement

Publicly, at least, environmental groups like the Sierra Club are taking his campaign officials at their word.

“President-elect Biden has committed to acting immediately to rescind the permits for Keystone XL, and we are confident that he will fulfill that commitment,” senior Sierra Club lawyer Doug Hayes said in a statement.

“Rescinding Donald Trump’s ‘presidential permit’ and other necessary federal approvals will leave TC Energy with no path forward and stop this dangerous tarsands pipeline proposal once and for all.”

Biden himself has yet to enunciate the commitment his campaign made to rescind the permit issued by Trump in 2017, said Eric Miller, a Canada-U. S. expert and president of the Rideau Potomac Strategy Group in Washington.

And politically, it’s easier to deny a permit, which Obama did in 2015, than to rescind an existing one, he said.

“All the Biden administration has to do is nothing, just do nothing, and let it be built,” Miller said. “It sends a much bigger signal – and will become, I think, a very big problem – if the Keystone XL permit were to be rescinded.”

Story continues below advertisement

Proponents, including Canada’s diplomatic corps in Washington and TC Energy itself, are calling for cross-border pipeline projects to be part of a broader, climate-friendly conversation about a North American energy and environment strategy.

Both Keystone XL and its principal architect have evolved significantly since the Obama administration – with Biden as vice-president – rejected it five years ago, Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., said last month.

Calgary-based TC Energy is “constantly evaluating” new ways to reduce its carbon footprint and improve efficiencies in order to be part of the “North American transition to the next generation of renewable energy sources,” said spokesman Terry Cunha.

The math, however, simply doesn’t work, Disterhoft said. Both Keystone XL and Line 3 will ensure higher production from the Alberta oil sands for at least the next 10 years, making the goal of zero emissions by 2050 an impossibility.

“Investment in tar sands infrastructure now threatens to lock in production for decades, at a time when the sector should be in a managed decline on a path to a zero-carbon economy.”

Construction on the Minnesota portion of Line 3 began earlier this month after state authorities granted a final permit and regulators rejected a challenge from two First Nations groups.

Story continues below advertisement

That project doesn’t face the same political and public opposition as Keystone XL, although Disterhoft said political leaders across Minnesota are under pressure to intervene, and Biden has been asked to review the project’s federal approvals.

“If you’re looking at one area where the Biden administration is going to tear itself to pieces, it’s on energy and climate,” Miller said.

“The problem with the environmental activists is that nothing that Joe Biden can do, beyond outlawing any form of oil and gas production, will be good enough for them.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies