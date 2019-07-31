 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Fiat Chrysler sticks with profit outlook thanks to record North American results

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Fiat Chrysler sticks with profit outlook thanks to record North American results

MILAN
Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fiat Chrysler reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler stuck to its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after operating profits topped expectations in the second quarter, with record results in the North American market helping it to defy an industry slowdown.

In its first earnings release since a failed attempt to merge with France’s Renault, FCA said its was confident its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would top last year’s 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

The confirmation of the outlook initially sent Milan-listed shares in the Italo-American automaker up over 4 per cent and they were 3.47 per cent higher by 1122 GMT.

Story continues below advertisement

A broad-based auto sales downturn has rattled the sector, pushing FCA’s competitors - including Renault, Daimler and Aston Martin - to cut their sales forecasts after second-quarter results, while U.S. carmaker Ford gave a weaker-than-expected 2019 profit outlook.

Japan’s Nissan, a long term partner of Renault, said it would cut 12,500 jobs by 2023 after its earnings collapsed.

FCA U.S. shipments were down 12 per cent in the second quarter but the group said that the successful performance of its RAM brand resulted in a share of the large pick-up truck market of 27.9 per cent, up 7 percentage points from last year.

The group’s adjusted EBIT came at 1.52 million euros in the second quarter, versus analysts’ expectations of 1.43 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter