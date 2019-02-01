Fiat Chrysler’s auto sales in the U.S. up 2 per cent

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday reported a 2 per cent rise in U.S. auto sales for January, driven by higher demand for its Ram pickup trucks and the car maker said it expects bullish sales in 2019.
The automaker said it sold 136,082 vehicles last month, compared with 132,803 units for the same period a year earlier.
Sales volumes for the company’s Ram brand rose 24 per cent to 39,649 vehicles in January, led by rise in demand for its pickup trucks.
“In spite of some frigid January weather, we remain bullish on 2019 given the continued underlying strength of the U.S. economy,” U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland said.
Ford Motor Co has discontinued reporting monthly sales from this month onwards, in line with its main rival General Motors Co, which changed its reporting period on a quarterly basis.
GM and Ford, the top two U.S. car makers, contributed about 32 per cent of total U.S. auto sales in 2018.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.