Ford extends transmission warranty for 560,000 Fiestas, Focuses

Ford extends transmission warranty for 560,000 Fiestas, Focuses

Detroit
The Associated Press
Ford is extending the warranties on about 560,000 small cars in the U.S. and Canada to cover a litany of problems with a troubled six-speed automatic transmission.

The company is facing lawsuits and complaints about the transmissions which can lurch into gear or feel like they are slipping.

The latest move covers 2014 through 2016 model year Focuses built before Nov. 5, 2015, as well as 2014 and 2015 Fiestas built before Oct. 15, 2014.

It extends clutch warranties to seven years or 100,000 miles. The warranty on the transmission control computer goes to 10 years or 150,000 miles.

The extension means that all Focuses and Fiestas built before the second half of 2015 will get the extended warranties. Fixes were made in production for cars built after that time.

