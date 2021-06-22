 Skip to main content
GameStop raises more than $1-billion in its latest stock offering

Michelle Chapman
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

GameStop has taken centre stage among a handful of companies that have come to be known this year as meme stocks.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

GameStop raised more than $1-billion in its latest stock sale, capitalizing on a newly arrived and fervent army of online investors.

The video game retailer has taken centre stage among a handful of companies that have come to be known this year as meme stocks. The phenomenon has pitted smaller investors who snap up shares of beleaguered companies, against large, institutional investors who have shorted shares of those companies, or bet that shares in those companies will fall.

So far, it’s the smaller investors that are taking home big gains, though certainly larger and more sophisticated investors have since jumped aboard for the ride.

Shares of GameStop Corp., based in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of Dallas, are up more than 1,000 per cent this year. Another meme stock, the movie chain AMC Entertainment , is up 2,300 per cent this year.

Before becoming stars in Reddit retail investor chat rooms, both companies were under severe pressure, but for different reasons.

AMC, already wrestling with thin margins, was hammered by a global pandemic that shut down its theatres and flipped the switch on incoming revenue almost overnight. Problems at GameStop run deeper because technological shifts in gaming have threatened to turn it into a relic like another once ubiquitous chain, Blockbuster Video.

But GameStop is taking full advantage of its surging stock price to raise desperately needed cash. The company said Tuesday that it sold 5 million shares in the at-the-market offering, or every share it said that it might put on the market.

It was the second cash haul for GameStop this year during the run-up in its stock price. In April the company said that it would sell up to 3.5 million shares in a separate offering. That offering also sold out and it raised about $551-million.

The most recent capital raise neared $1.13-billion.

Shares of GameStop, which could be had for about $20 early this year, were selling for close to $220 Tuesday after rising another 9 per cent at the opening bell on word of the capital raise.

GameStop, in addition to raising capital, is also shifting direction in a bid to catch up to the changing technology that threatened the company’s existence, namely that gamers are downloading games rather than buying discs from places like GameStop.

And a lot of new talent has arrived this year to try to make that happen.

Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy, an online pet supply company, revealed that he had compiled a massive stake in GameStop and began agitating for change. Earlier this month, the company reshaped its executive leadership team and its board, making Cohen its chairman.

Under new leadership, the company is attempting to move aggressively into digital sales and earn a loyal following in ways other than its stores that had generated enormous revenue for almost two decades.

Tickers mentioned in this story
