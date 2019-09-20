 Skip to main content

U.S. Business General Motors’s offer to UAW would add lower-paying jobs

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

General Motors’s offer to UAW would add lower-paying jobs

Tom Krisher
DETROIT
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A worker gives the thumbs-up gesture to a passing motorist as he demonstratives outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 17, 2019.

The Associated Press

A General Motors offer to invest $7-billion in U.S. facilities includes $2-billion from joint ventures and suppliers for new plants that would pay workers less than the top union wage, a person briefed on the matter said.

The offer is a major issue that could get in the way of a deal between the United Auto Workers and the company to end a nationwide strike, now in its fourth day. About 49,000 UAW workers have been on picket lines since Monday in a contract dispute about wages, health care costs, profit sharing, job security and other issues.

The $2-billion investment from entities other than GM is important because those factories would not be run as typical GM plants. Although workers at those facilities would be represented by the UAW, they would be paid far less than the full UAW wage of about $30 per hour, said the person, who requested anonymity because details of contract talks are confidential. The union wants to add jobs that pay the top UAW wage.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, GM made part of the offer public, saying that its investment included 5,400 jobs, the majority of them new hires. But the person briefed on the talks said only about 2,700 new jobs will be added. The rest are jobs that would be retained because of the investments.

The person said union negotiators were disappointed after the company briefed them on details Wednesday. Further details were not available.

GM spokesman Dan Flores wouldn’t comment on the offer. GM said on Sunday that it would invest in eight facilities in four states, introduce new electric trucks, make wage or lump sum payment increases and give each worker an $8,000 bonus once the deal is ratified.

Releasing the offer just before the strike started at midnight Monday was designed to turn up the heat on union bargainers, who until then had said the company’s response to union proposals had been slow. UAW Vice-President Terry Dittes, the top negotiator with GM, told the company that if the offer had been made earlier, the strike could have been averted.

The $2-billion investment from joint ventures and suppliers also includes a proposal to create an electric vehicle battery assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where the company is in the process of closing a small-car assembly plant, the person said. In addition, GM will pay for an electric pickup truck that would go into the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which the company also wants to close.

The Lordstown facility would offer lower wages, the person said.

Just how much workers are paid at the Lordstown facility is an issue because electric vehicles are expected to supplant those powered by gasoline in the future. CEO Mary Barra has predicted an “all-electric future” for GM, meaning jobs making gas-powered cars could be in jeopardy.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Dittes reported many unresolved issues in the talks but said progress was being made. He made the comments in a letter to union members.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter