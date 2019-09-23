 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Google strikes back with its own game subscription service

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Google strikes back with its own game subscription service

New York
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Google is offering a new subscription service for apps and games on Android devices days after Apple launched a similar service.

Google Play Pass will cost $5 a month and give subscribers access to 350 games and apps. It will cost $2 a month for the first year in an introductory offer. Android devices with Android 4.4 (known as KitKat) or later will support Play Pass.

Available apps range from puzzle games like “Monument Valley” and strategy games like “Risk,” to apps including AccuWeather and Facetune. New apps and games will be added every month.

Story continues below advertisement

There are some key differences with Apple Arcade, however. Apple’s $5-a-month service, which launched with iOS13 on Thursday, consists of games developed exclusively for the service – if they are in Apple Arcade they can’t be in the app store.

The apps in Google’s service, on the other hand, are already available for purchase in the Play store. So users can determine if they’d rather shell out a few dollars to own a game or spend about the same amount to have monthly access to many games and apps.

But both are similar in that they will have no ads or in-app purchases. Mobile game makers are trying out subscription services as an alternative to the traditional way that mobile games make money, either by a purchase price, ads, or increasingly, in-game purchases.

Both services require users to download each game they want to try out. Subscribers have access to the games until they cancel their subscription.

Google has been making a push into video games. Its console-free video-streaming service Stadia is rolling out later this year.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter