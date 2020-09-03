 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

U.S. Business

Register
AdChoices

Hedge-fund founder Daniel Kamensky arrested in Neiman Marcus-linked case

Larry Neumeister
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A hedge-fund founder was arrested Thursday on charges he defrauded creditors of luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus by pressuring an investment bank not to bid against his fund in buying securities from the creditors.

Marble Ridge Capital founder Daniel Kamensky, 47, was charged in a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Mr. Kamensky, of Roslyn, N.Y., broke the law when he tried to coerce a competitor to withdraw a bid that was higher than his hedge fund wanted to offer for assets of the bankruptcy estate.

Story continues below advertisement

William Sweeney, head of New York’s FBI office, said Mr. Kamensky violated his duty on the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the Neiman Marcus bankruptcy by blocking the sale of securities to an investment bank so his fund could pursue them “at a significantly lower price.”

“In a conversation with an employee of the investment bank, Mr. Kamensky went as far as to say, ’Maybe I should go to jail.’ Today, we’ve removed the ’maybe,’ and forced him to answer for his conduct,” Mr. Sweeney said.

Mr. Kamensky was charged with fraud in the offer or sale of securities, wire fraud, extortion and bribery in connection with a bankruptcy obstruction of justice.

The phone at Marble Ridge Capital in Manhattan went unanswered Thursday. A spokesperson declined comment on behalf of Mr. Kamensky and his firm, which has more than US$1-billion in assets.

After the events that began in late July, prosecutors said in their release, the hedge fund resigned from the committee of creditors and has advised investors that it will begin winding down operations and returning investor capital.

Before starting his fund, Mr. Kamensky worked for many years as a bankruptcy attorney at a well-known international law firm and as a distressed debt investor at prominent financial institutions, authorities said.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies