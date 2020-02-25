Home Depot’s fourth-quarter same-store sales surge

Home Depot reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter with strong comparable-store sales. The home improvement retailer also boosted its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent.
Shares rose 2.7 per cent in premarket trading Tuesday.
For the three months ended Feb. 2, Home Depot Inc. earned $2.48 billion, or $2.28 per share. That’s better than the per-share earnings of $2.11 projected by industry analysts, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. A year earlier the Atlanta company earned $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share.
Revenue declined to $25.78 billion from $26.49 billion. The year-ago period included an extra week. The results still topped Wall Street’s forecast of $25.75 billion.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.2 per cent, which was also better than analysts had expected. Those sales climbed 5.3 per cent in the U.S.
Rival Lowe’s Cos., which will report its financial results on Wednesday, saw its share climb slightly before the market open.
Home Depot anticipates earnings this year of about $10.45 per share, far better than analysts projections of $10.08. It expects revenue growth of approximately 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent.