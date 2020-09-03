Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett stepping down after 12 years

Open this photo in gallery Jeff Arnett drills a hole in a barrel of whiskey in one of the aging houses at the Jack Daniel's distillery on May 20, 2009. Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

After 12 years of leading production of the powerhouse Jack Daniel’s whisky brand, Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller, the company announced Thursday.

Arnett stewarded the brand’s continued global growth and executed a strategy that expanded the Jack Daniel’s lineup with flavoured brand extensions and superpremium products that fetch higher prices – part of an industrywide trend in American whisky production.

As master distiller, Arnett was responsible for overall whiskey-making operations at the famed distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Through the years, master distillers took on another role as leading brand ambassadors to promote their products. Jack Daniel’s – the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp. – is sold in more than 170 countries.

Story continues below advertisement

The company didn’t give a reason for Arnett’s departure. His career at the distillery spanned nearly 20 years and earlier roles included overseeing quality control and the brand’s single barrel program.

Arnett said in a statement that his work at the distillery was “an incredible chapter in my life and I look forward to spending some time to think about what the next chapter will hold.”

He said it was an “honour and privilege” to be one of only a handful of people to have served as master distiller of a brand “known around the world as simply `Jack.”'

The distillery said it would have an announcement on Arnett’s replacement in coming weeks.

During his tenure, the brand introduced superpremium whiskies including Sinatra Select, Single Barrel Barrel Proof, Single Barrel “Heritage Barrel” and the Tennessee Tasters’ limited edition series.

Several flavoured whiskies launched, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Apple. Arnett most recently turned his expertise toward the crafting of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, the first new grain bill from the Jack Daniel Distillery since Prohibition.

Larry Combs, the distillery’s senior vice-president and general manager, thanked Arnett for his leadership in carrying on the brand’s long tradition.

Story continues below advertisement

“He has worked tirelessly on behalf of the distillery and brought with him the creativity and the expertise that makes Jack Daniel’s the most valuable whisky brand in the world,” Combs said.

This week, Brown-Forman reported that underlying net sales grew 3% for the entire Jack Daniel’s lineup during the spirits company’s first quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company’s other leading brands include Woodford Reserve and Old Forester bourbon and el Jimador and Herradura tequila.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.