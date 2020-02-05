 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Register
AdChoices

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down, says timing felt right

Tali Arbel
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner speaks during a product announcement at his company's headquarters, in San Francisco.

Eric Risberg/The Associated Press

The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice-president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor. He said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful,” Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. “So I’d like to replicate this process.”

Weiner said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

Roslansky said LinkedIn’s priority of serving the world’s professionals isn’t going to change.

LinkedIn is a social network for workers and job seekers. Recruiters use it to find new hires. It has about 645 million members, compared with 33 million when Weiner joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008.

Microsoft bought the company for $26-billion in 2016. LinkedIn made up almost 6 per cent of Microsoft revenue over the past six months.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies