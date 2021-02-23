 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
U.S. Business

Marriott appoints Tony Capuano as CEO

BETHESDA, Md.
The Associated Press
Marriott International named a new CEO and a new president Tuesday, a little more than a week after its former leader died of cancer.

Marriott said Anthony “Tony” Capuano has been appointed CEO. Capuano, 55, joined the hotel company in 1995 and most recently served as group president of global development, design and operations services.

Stephanie Linnartz will serve as Marriott’s president. Linnartz, 52, joined Marriott in 1997 and most recently served as group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses.

Marriott’s former President and CEO Arne Sorenson died on Feb. 15. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. Earlier this month he had reduced his schedule at the company, leaving Capuano and Linnartz in charge while he underwent more aggressive treatment.

J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., the company’s executive chairman, said Capuano has played a major role in Marriott’s growth over the last decade. Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott is the world’s largest hotel chain, with 30 brands and more than 7,000 properties worldwide.

“He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bill Marriott said in a statement.

Capuano, who is the fourth CEO in Marriott’s 93-year history, said his appointment was bittersweet.

“Arne was a mentor, a champion and a friend to each member of his close-knit leadership team. It is because of Arne’s efforts that we are prepared to move forward with this transition,” Capuano said.

Marriott’s shares were flat in morning trading.

