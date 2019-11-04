 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

McDonald’s ousted CEO will get 26 weeks of pay

Chicago
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Steve Easterbrook’s 2018 compensation totalled $15.9-million.

Richard Drew/The Associated Press

McDonald’s ousted chief executive officer, Steve Easterbrook, will receive 26 weeks of pay, but forfeit millions in unvested stock options as part of his severance agreement.

McDonald’s Corp. announced Sunday that Mr. Easterbrook was fired for having a consensual relationship with an employee. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with subordinates.

Mr. Easterbrook’s 2018 compensation totalled US$15.9-million. That included US$1.3-million in salary, and the rest in stock options and incentive payments.

Story continues below advertisement

Under his severance agreement, Mr. Easterbrook will be eligible for a prorated incentive payment for the 2019 fiscal year. He can also exercise stock options that have vested or will vest within three years.

At the end of 2018, Mr. Easterbrook had unvested options worth US$21.8-million.

Mr. Easterbrook is also forbidden from working for a competitor for two years.

McDonald’s board named Chris Kempczinski as the company’s new president and CEO. Mr. Kempczinski most recently served as president of McDonald’s U.S. division.

McDonald’s said Monday that Mr. Kempczinski’s base salary will be US$1.25-million, or 58 per cent higher than his 2018 compensation.

Analysts said Monday that Mr. Kempczinski – who joined McDonald’s from Kraft in 2015 – will likely follow the path laid out by Mr. Easterbrook, including redesigning U.S. stores to make them more digitally savvy and testing voice-based technology at drive-thrus.

“We believe these initiatives will continue largely unchanged and Mr. Kempczinski’s legacy will hinge on his ability to generate traffic growth in the U.S., which neither of his two predecessors were able to achieve,” BTIG managing director Peter Saleh said in a note to investors.

Story continues below advertisement

McDonald’ shares fell 3 per cent to US$188.72 in early afternoon trading.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter