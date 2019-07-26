 Skip to main content

U.S. Business McDonald’s U.S. same-store sales top expectations, boosted by menu deals

Reuters
In this June 25, 2019 photo, a sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.

Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

McDonald’s Corp beat quarterly sales expectations at established U.S. restaurants on Friday, as the world’s largest burger chain benefited from remodelled stores and new deals, including the 2 for $5 Mix and Match offer.

The company’s stock, a component of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial index, rose 2 per cent to $219.39 in early trading.

The U.S. restaurant market has been stagnant with lower customer traffic in recent years, dogged by increasing number of competitors among fast-food chains and the entry of delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, forcing established chains to find new ways of attracting and retaining customers.

McDonald’s has been remodelling its 14,000 restaurants in the United States – its biggest market – by introducing digital ordering kiosks and new mobile order, pay and pickup services, trying to replicate the success of such upgrades in driving growth abroad. The company has also tweaked its menu by offering national deals $1, $2, $3 Menu as well as greater variety of breakfast menus and switched many of its burgers to fresh-beef patties from frozen ones to woo diners in a saturated market.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.7 per cent in the second quarter ended June 30, above the 4.47 per cent growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, including both U.S. and overseas operations, was largely flat at $5.34 billion, as the company moves to franchised from owned restaurants, which replaces sales with royalties.

Still, McDonald’s slightly exceeded expectations of $5.33 billion.

Net income rose 1.38 per cent to $1.52 billion. Excluding one-time items, McDonald’s earned $2.05 per share, meeting Wall Street expectations.

