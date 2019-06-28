 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Constellation Brands records $106-million first-quarter loss due to Canopy Growth

VICTOR, N.Y.
The Canadian Press
Bottles of Constellation Brands beers, including Negra Modelo, Tsingtao, St. Pauli Girl, Corona Extra and Pacifico are shown in Philadelphia on Oct. 5, 2010.

Alcohol giant Constellation Brands Inc.’s latest quarterly revenues beat market expectations as its earnings were weighed down by a US$106-million loss in connection with its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

The U.S.-based maker of Corona beer and Kim Crawford wines posted net sales of US$2.1-billion for its financial first quarter of 2020, up from US$2.05-billion a year earlier and more than the US$2.07-billion expected by analysts.

Constellation reported a loss attributable to shareholders for the three-month period ended May 31 of US$245.4-million or US$1.30, down from a quarterly profit of US$743.8-million or $3.77 a year prior.

However, on a diluted comparable basis, Constellation reported earnings per share of US$2.21, up from US$2.20 a year ago and beating the US$2.04 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Excluding Canopy Growth equity losses, the New York-based company says it earned US$2.40 per share during the quarter.

Constellation said its equity losses in connection with its significant stake in the Canadian cannabis company totalled US$106-million on a reported basis or US$54.4-million on a comparable basis.

