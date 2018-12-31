 Skip to main content

Michael Kors completes $2-billion Versace deal, changes name to Capri Holdings

Michael Kors completes $2-billion Versace deal, changes name to Capri Holdings

New York
The Associated Press
Donatella Versace walks down the catwalk at the end of the unveiling of Versace's women's 2019 spring-summer collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 21, 2018.

Antonio Calanni/The Associated Press

Having adding a pair of high-end brands to its stable, Michael Kors is changing its name to Capri.

The company announced the acquisition of the Italian fashion house Versace for more than US$2-billion in September, less than two years after acquiring Jimmy Choo, the shoemaker that rocketed to fame on the high heels of Sex and the City.

Michael Kors Holdings, like its counterparts in France, has charged aggressively into the upper echelons of luxury fashion hoping to pump up sales. Kering snapped up Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Pomelato and LVMH bought Bulgari and Loro Piana.

Michael Kors remains the chief creative director at Capri Holdings Ltd., with $8-billion in projected annual sales. Starting Wednesday, its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will be CPRI.

