Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant to step down after Bayer deal closes

Monsanto Co said on Monday chief executive officer Hugh Grant will step down after the seeds company completes a deal to be acquired by Bayer AG.
Grant, a company veteran, took over as chief executive in 2003. Along with Grant, other senior executives including chief financial officer Pierre Courduroux and chief technology officer Robert Fraley will also leave following the deal’s close, the company said.
German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5-billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter in a deal that will give it control of more than 25 per cent of the world’s seed and pesticides market.
Bayer has also been divesting significant assets to win over antitrust regulators for its proposed takeover of Monsanto.
Grant said he has “made the decision to pursue new opportunities following the closing” of the deal but did not mention details.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.