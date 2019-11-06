 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

New York Times beats profit estimates on higher digital subscriptions

Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The New York Times announced third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

The New York Times Co beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as more people signed up for the newspaper’s digital subscription, priced as low as $2 a week.

Newspapers are wooing subscribers by offering huge discounts for their digital editions as they lose online advertising revenue to Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc .

The Times is also trying to beef up its digital offerings by adding a host of features such as podcasts and crosswords to its flagship website.

Story continues below advertisement

Paid digital-only subscriptions in the third quarter rose 273,000 from the preceding quarter, taking the total subscribers to about 4 million. Of the additions, 209,000 came purely from its news-only products.

Total revenue rose to $428.5-million from $417.3-million a year earlier, marginally falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $429.1-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which had forecast a “challenging” second half for digital advertising, said it expects a “fairly challenging” fourth quarter.

Print advertising revenue fell 6.7% to $113.5-million.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share, above expectations of 10 cents.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $16.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter, from about $25-million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter