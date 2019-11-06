New York Times beats profit estimates on higher digital subscriptions

The New York Times Co beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as more people signed up for the newspaper’s digital subscription, priced as low as $2 a week.
Newspapers are wooing subscribers by offering huge discounts for their digital editions as they lose online advertising revenue to Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc .
The Times is also trying to beef up its digital offerings by adding a host of features such as podcasts and crosswords to its flagship website.
Paid digital-only subscriptions in the third quarter rose 273,000 from the preceding quarter, taking the total subscribers to about 4 million. Of the additions, 209,000 came purely from its news-only products.
Total revenue rose to $428.5-million from $417.3-million a year earlier, marginally falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $429.1-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company, which had forecast a “challenging” second half for digital advertising, said it expects a “fairly challenging” fourth quarter.
Print advertising revenue fell 6.7% to $113.5-million.
Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share, above expectations of 10 cents.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $16.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter, from about $25-million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.