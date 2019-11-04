 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Second McDonald’s executive out after CEO fired

Dee-Ann Durbin
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

McDonald’s Corp. lost its top human-resources executive Monday, days after the company’s chief executive was fired for having a relationship with an employee.

The Chicago-based burger giant said the departure of chief people officer David Fairhurst was unrelated to the exit of president and CEO Steve Easterbrook. The British businessmen are close friends; Mr. Fairhurst was promoted to his position in 2015 after Mr. Easterbrook became CEO.

“I have decided the time has come for me to move on to my next career challenge,” Mr. Fairhurst said in a statement posted on his LinkedIn page.

Story continues below advertisement

McDonald’s announced Sunday that Mr. Easterbrook was fired for violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee.

In an e-mail to employees, Mr. Easterbrook – who is divorced – acknowledged the relationship and said it was a mistake.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Mr. Easterbrook said in the e-mail.

McDonald’s would not provide details about the employee with whom Mr. Easterbrook was involved. A lawyer for Mr. Easterbrook declined to answer questions.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, McDonald’s said Mr. Easterbrook will receive six months’ pay, but forfeit millions in unvested stock options as part of his severance agreement.

Mr. Easterbrook’s 2018 compensation totalled US$15.9-million. That included US$1.3-million in salary and the rest in stock options and incentive payments.

Under his severance agreement, Mr. Easterbrook will be eligible for a prorated incentive payment for the 2019 fiscal year. He can also exercise stock options that have vested or will vest within three years.

Story continues below advertisement

At the end of 2018, Mr. Easterbrook had unvested options worth US$21.8-million.

Mr. Easterbrook is also forbidden from working for a competitor for two years.

McDonald’s board named Chris Kempczinski as the company’s new president and CEO. Mr. Kempczinski most recently served as president of McDonald’s U.S. division.

McDonald’s said Monday that Mr. Kempczinski’s base salary will be US$1.25-million, or 58 per cent higher than his 2018 compensation.

Analysts said Monday that Mr. Kempczinski – who joined McDonald’s from Kraft in 2015 – will likely follow the path laid out by Mr. Easterbrook, including redesigning U.S. stores to make them more digitally savvy and testing voice-based technology at drive-thrus.

“We believe these initiatives will continue largely unchanged and Mr. Kempczinski’s legacy will hinge on his ability to generate traffic growth in the U.S., which neither of his two predecessors were able to achieve,” BTIG managing director Peter Saleh said in a note to investors.

Story continues below advertisement

McDonald’s shares fell 2.7 per cent to US$188.66 after the close.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter