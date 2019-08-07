 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Subway to test Beyond Meat plant-based meatball sub in North America

Reuters
Subway Restaurants will test Beyond Meat Inc meatballs in 685 restaurants across the United States and Canada starting next month, the latest chain to jump on the meat alternatives bandwagon.

Subway said it would use the plant-based meatballs in its trademark ‘Meatball Marinara sub’ at the restaurants for a limited period.

Shares of Beyond Meat, which sells its plant-based burgers and sausages at restaurants and in supermarkets, rose 4 per cent in premarket trading. They have soared 545 per cent since their IPO in May.

Plant-based meat alternatives have seen booming interest from consumers and restaurants, supporting startups like Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods, and even sparking interest from veteran meat companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Foods.

Beyond Meat’s products, including faux meat patties and beef crumbles, are used in Del Taco Restaurant Inc’s tacos and Carl’s Jr’s burgers and most recently, in chains such as Dunkin’ and Canada’s Tim Hortons. Blue Apron last month said it would also add Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers to its meal-kits.

