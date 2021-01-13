Target’s pandemic holiday strategy pays off with strong sales

Open this photo in gallery A Target employee places a curbside pickup purchase into the trunk of a customer's car in Jackson, Miss., on Nov. 5, 2020. Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press

Target’s strong sales streak extended through the pandemic-shrouded holiday season, as shoppers snapped up everything from clothing to home goods.

The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday that its online sales surged 102 per cent for the November and December period. Sales at its stores opened for a least a year rose 4.2 per cent. Customer traffic rose 4.3 per cent and average amount of sales per customer rose 12.3 per cent.

The company continued to gain market share in all five its core merchandise areas. Sales were strongest in its home and furniture departments.

Like many retailers, Target was forced by the pandemic to come up with a new strategy for the holiday shopping season, steering customers online and away from its stores.

Target bean aggressive discounts early in October and closed their stores on Thanksgiving, the unofficial kickoff for the holiday shopping season for a number of years. Many retailers pushed traditional doorbuster deals online on Black Friday to manage traffic in stores.

For Target, the unprecedented manoeuvres worked.

Online sales were fuelled by Target’s same-day fulfilment services, including order pickup, drive up and its delivery service called Shipt. Same-day services increased 193 per cent during the November and December period. Of all the services, the drive-up service grew the fastest, the discounter said. Overall, about 95 per cent of its overall sales were fulfilled by its stores during the two-month period.

Target said that it has decided it will also close its stores on Thanksgiving this year, citing in part its success in spreading out deals throughout the holiday season.

Target is slated to report its final fiscal fourth-quarter financial results next month.

