Trump administration will complete Keystone XL pipeline environmental review, U.S. government lawyers say

BILLINGS, Mont.
The Canadian Press
TransCanada's Keystone pipeline facilities are seen in Hardisty, Alta., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. TransCanada Corp. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

United States government lawyers say the Trump administration plans to finish a new environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada even if a federal appeals court throws out a lawsuit that blocked the project.

President Donald Trump issued a new permit for the $8 billion pipeline last month.

In court filings on Tuesday, government attorneys said it is “undisputed” that Trump’s permit is not subject to two major environmental laws — the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

Nevertheless, the attorneys say the State Department will complete an environmental study ordered by a federal judge in Montana in November.

The long-delayed line would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily from Canada to Nebraska.

