Trump again urges Federal Reserve to significantly cut interest rates



WASHINGTON
Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before departing the White House on July 30, 2019 in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to make a large interest rate cut, saying he was disappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him at a disadvantage by not acting sooner.

“I would like to see a large cut and I’d like to see immediately the quantitative tightening stop,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“I’m very disappointed in the Fed. I think they acted too quickly by far, and I think I’ve been proven right … The Fed is often wrong,” Trump added.

Trump made the comments as the Fed began its two-day policy meeting.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled earlier this month that the central bank would ease monetary policy as the U.S. economy faces headwinds from weak global growth, trade tensions and Britain’s possible disorderly departure from the European Union.

