Open this photo in gallery: UAW President Shawn Fain chairs the 2023 Special Elections Collective Bargaining Convention, in Detroit, Mich., on March 27.REBECCA COOK/Reuters

United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Shawn Fain said on Wednesday the union is still seeking significant pay hikes as talks continue with the Detroit Big Three automakers, a day before four-year labour deals are set to expire.

“We’re making progress but it’s slow. The clock is ticking,” Fain told ABC News, adding more talks are scheduled. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Fain has vowed to call strikes at General Motors GM-N, Ford Motor F-N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLA-N if no deal is reached. Reuters and other outlets reported late on Tuesday that the union may opt to strike at targeted auto plants if they fail to reach new contracts covering 146,000 U.S. auto workers. The UAW is considering initially targeting only some specific plants for work stoppages at the three Detroit automakers, two sources briefed on the matter said, adding the strike plan could still change.

Targeting strategic plants could quickly force automakers to halt U.S. production and could extend the time before the UAW’s $825-million strike fund is exhausted.

The UAW initially sought a 20 per cent wage hike upon ratification and four annual 5 per cent hikes, but had offered trim those hikes to around 36 per cent in total, three sources told Reuters. Fain said the union was still seeking 40 per cent hikes in total. “We’ve been at 40 per cent – that is our demand,” Fain told CNBC.

Stellantis said on Friday it had offered U.S. hourly workers a 14.5 per cent wage hike over four years, while GM had offered workers a 10 per cent wage hike and two additional 3 per cent annual lump-sum payments over four years. Stellantis last week did not offer additional lump-sum payments.

Ford last week hiked its offer to a 10 per cent wage hike and lump sum payments after offering a 9 per cent wage increase through 2027 and 6 per cent lump sum payments.

The union’s demands include restoring defined benefit pensions for all workers, 32-hour work weeks and additional cost-of-living hikes, as well as job security guarantees and an end to the use of temporary workers.

Co-ordinated strikes would mark the first-ever simultaneous labour stoppage at all three Detroit automakers and one of the largest U.S. industrial labour actions in recent years.

A UAW strike that shuts the Detroit Three manufacturers could cost car makers, suppliers and workers over $5-billion, Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group estimated, and could lead to a disruption of the broader auto supplier network.