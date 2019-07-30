 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Under Armour shares drop as its North American sales growth trails Nike again

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Under Armour shares drop as its North American sales growth trails Nike again

Aishwarya Venugopal
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Under Armour reported quarterly results on Tuesday morning.

Jim Young/Reuters

Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc on Tuesday cut its full-year revenue forecast for North America, its biggest market, as it suffered in the face of a strong performance by bigger rivals Nike and Adidas, sending its share down 11 per cent.

Since its founding in 1996, Under Armour has had an uphill battle to stand out in an industry that stalwarts Nike Inc and Adidas AG have dominated for decades.

Celebrity endorsements and the company’s aggressive use of social media and the popularity of its sweat-proof apparel have helped, led by the appeal to younger consumers of its partnership with basketball MVP Steph Curry.

Story continues below advertisement

While Nike posted a 7 per cent rise in North America revenue in the quarter ended May, sales for Under Armour fell 3 per cent to $816 million, bigger than the 1.6 per cent drop predicted by a consensus of analysts drawn up by brokerage Bernstein.

A Refinitiv consensus taking in forecasts of just three stock analysts had expected a 1.1 per cent decline.

“We see little evidence of a material pick up in the way consumers, and especially women consumers, see Under Armour,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at research firm GlobalData.

“With the sports apparel space becoming increasingly crowded, Under Armour needs to carve out a more distinct and edgy position.”

The Baltimore-based firm said it now expected a slight decline in North America revenue for fiscal 2019 compared with a prior forecast of flat revenue. Still it stuck to its overall growth target on higher demand for shoes and apparel abroad.

The company has been spending more to open stores and improve its online offerings in international markets. These efforts helped Under Armour post growth in its Europe and Asia Pacific markets.

It has seen some success with the launch of products including Curry sneaker, HOVR shoes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s workout line Project Rock, but did not break out sales of particular lines in its main quarterly report.

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s net loss narrowed to $17.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $95.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Under Armour posted a loss of 3 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents.

Net revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.17 billion, roughly in line with analysts’ expectation.

Class A common shares of the Baltimore-based company have gained 55 per cent so far this year.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter