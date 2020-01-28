 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Register
AdChoices

U.S. attorney announces $145-million settlement in opioid kickbacks case

Wilson Ring
Burlington, Vt.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, centre, gestures during a news conference in Burlington, Vt., Monday Jan. 27, 2020. Nolan announced that a health information technology company will pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it helped set up an electronic health records system that encouraged physicians to prescribe opioids to people who might not need them.

Wilson Ring/The Associated Press

A San Francisco-based health information technology company will pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it helped set up an electronic health records system that encouraged physicians to prescribe opioids to patients who might not need them, federal prosecutors in Vermont said Monday.

Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said the company Practice Fusion, Inc., took kickbacks from a major opioid company in exchange for using its software to influence physicians to prescribe opioid pain medication.

Court documents released at a Burlington news conference said that Practice Fusion solicited a nearly $1 million payment from a company identified only as “Pharma Co. X” in exchange for creating an alert in Practice Fusion’s electronic health record system. The alert would cause doctors to write more prescriptions for extended release opioids than were medically necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“The companies knew all of this,” Nolan said. “The decision to contravene medical guideline was greed-driven and at the behest of Pharma Company X’s marketing department and Practice Fusion allowed it because it wanted $1 million.”

Nolan refused to identify Pharma Co. X or say if any other people involved in the case would face criminal or civil penalties.

Practice Fusion has since been acquired by the electronic health records company Allscripts. In a Monday statement, Allscripts Vice-President Brian Farley said the conduct predated his company’s acquisition of Practice Fusion.

“Since learning of this matter we have further strengthened Practice Fusion’s compliance program,” Farley said. “Allscripts recognizes the devastating impact that opioids have had on communities nationwide, and we are using our technology to fight this epidemic.”

The settlement included $26 million in criminal fines and forfeiture and, in a separate civil settlement, Practice Fusion agreed to pay $118.6 million to resolve the allegations that it accepted kickbacks from Pharma X and other companies and caused the users of its software to submit false claims for federal incentive payments.

The case represented the largest criminal fine in federal court history in Vermont and it was the first ever criminal action against a vendor of electronic health records, said a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The settlement required Practice Fusion to admit its wrongdoing, invest heavily in compliance and an independent oversight organization. The agreement also requires Practice Fusion to post documents about its conduct on a public website.

Story continues below advertisement

Nolan said investigators in her office discovered the case, but she did not say how.

The case was the third major medical fraud case prosecuted by the Vermont office of the United States attorney.

In 2017, Vermont prosecutors reached an agreement with eClinicalWorks, of Westborough, Massachusetts, and three executives to pay a $155 million settlement to resolve allegations the company misrepresented the abilities of its software and paid kickbacks to some customers in exchange for promoting its products.

Last year, federal prosecutors reached a $57 million settlement with Greenway Health, of Tampa, Florida, after alleging that Greenway misrepresented the capabilities of one of its software products.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies