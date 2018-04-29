U.S. Commerce chief says country to extend relief from steel duties to some allies

Open this photo in gallery U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivers a speech during the Americas Business Summit in Lima on April 12, 2018. ANDRES STAPFF/Reuters

The Trump administration plans to extend relief from steel and aluminum tariffs to some countries, but not all, when their temporary exemptions expire on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Mr. Ross, in an interview in Washington late on Saturday, declined to identify which countries would be spared from the tariffs. He said the announcement will be made right before the May 1 deadline for the duties to kick in. The secretary indicated on Friday that countries have been asked to accept import quotas in return for tariff-free access of the metals into the United States.

The steel and aluminum tariffs are fuelling tensions with some of the United States’ strongest allies, just as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leads a delegation this week to China for talks on what the United States sees as Beijing’s unfair trading practices. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on as much as US$150-billion of Chinese goods if negotiations fail to yield progress, a move China that has said would provoke retaliation against key U.S. imports.

The European Union last week asked to join a case, starting with consultations, that was initiated by China at the World Trade Organization over the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

President Donald Trump used his broad powers under a little-used trade law to impose the 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum after a study by his administration found the imports threaten national security.

Temporary reprieve

But Mr. Trump walked back from an earlier no-exemptions stance to give Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Mexico and South Korea a temporary reprieve when the tariffs took effect in March, and directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to handle negotiations with countries seeking exemptions.

So far, South Korea is the only country to be spared from the duties after reaching a deal to revise its bilateral free trade agreement with the United States, which was already under way.

To avoid the steel tariff, South Korea agreed to limit U.S. shipments of the metal to about 2.7 million tonnes a year, the ministry said. The country also agreed to double to 50,000 the number of U.S. cars that could be imported without meeting local safety standards.

Vocal critics

The European Union has been among the most vocal critics of the tariffs, saying that it doesn’t make sense for the United States to target steel and aluminum shipments of its defense partners in the name of national security risk. The EU has also said it’s prepared to apply retaliatory tariffs on US$3.5-billion of imports from the United States, ranging from orange juice to blue jeans.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week both visited Washington to appeal directly to Mr. Trump for permanent exemptions for the EU bloc, but failed to win any public guarantees.

Canada and Mexico, meanwhile, have rejected Mr. Trump’s suggestion of linking the discussions over metals tariffs to securing the U.S. better terms in a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement. All three nations are expected to resume talks over updating NAFTA on May 7, after Mr. Lighthizer returns from the trip to China with Mr. Mnuchin.