U.S. consumer spending flat in May; incomes drop for a second month

Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government’s pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4 per cent.
Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9 per cent in April and a 5 per cent surge in March that had been fuelled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2 per cent in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1 per cent in April.
Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4 per cent in May and is up 3.9 per cent over the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s 2 per cent target for annual price increases.
