U.S. core capital goods orders rise in April; higher borrowing costs a constraint

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods rebounded more than expected in April and shipments of those goods also increased, suggesting a modest improvement in business spending on equipment early in the second quarter.

Nonetheless, business investment on equipment continues to be hamstrung by higher borrowing costs. That, together with a strong dollar and weak global demand, is keeping manufacturing, which accounts for 10.4 per cent of the economy, on the ropes. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates in September.

“Despite elevated borrowing costs and stricter loan standards, U.S. business investment could pick up in the second quarter,” said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “However, the manufacturing sector, as a whole, is expected to remain in low gear until interest rates ease, the greenback weakens, and the global economy strengthens.”

Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.3 per cent last month after slipping 0.1 per cent in March, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called capital goods orders would edge up 0.1 per cent. Core capital goods orders jumped 1.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April. Shipments increased 0.4 per cent after dropping 0.3 per cent in March.

Non-defense capital goods orders fell 1.5 per cent in April after advancing 1.3 per cent in the prior month. Shipments of these goods surged 2.4 per cent after dropping 1.5 per cent in March. These shipments go into the calculation of the business spending on equipment component in the gross domestic product report.

Orders and shipments were partially flattered by higher prices, which could lessen the boost to GDP.

Business spending on equipment rebounded marginally in the first quarter after two straight quarterly declines, making a small contribution to the economy’s 1.6 per cent annualized growth pace.

Investment has been hampered by Fed policy tightening that has lifted the U.S. central bank’s benchmark interest rate by 525 basis points since March 2022, eroding demand for goods and raising financing costs for businesses. The Fed has kept its policy rate in the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range since July.

“While growth remains positive for now, uncertainty about the rate path may weigh on orders going forward,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “However, a push from fiscal spending could be positive for orders and investment over time.”

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, rose 0.7 per cent in April after gaining 0.8 per cent in March. Durable goods orders were lifted by a 1.2 per cent rise in transportation equipment, which followed a 2.5 per cent acceleration in March. Orders for motor vehicles and parts increased 1.5 per cent after jumping 2.8 per cent in March.

Commercial aircraft orders decreased 8.0 per cent after rising 7.7 per cent in March. Boeing reported on its website that it had received seven aircraft orders in April, sharply down from 113 in the prior month.

Orders for computers and electronic products rose 0.6 per cent last month, while those for electrical equipment, appliances and components shot up 0.9 per cent. There were also increases in orders for machinery and fabricated and primary metals.

Shipments of durable goods increased 1.2 per cent after edging up 0.1 per cent in March. Durable goods inventories nudged up 0.1 per cent. Unfilled orders climbed 0.2 per cent.