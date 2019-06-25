 Skip to main content

U.S. Business U.S. Department of Justice investigating complaints of price-fixing in poultry industry

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

U.S. Department of Justice investigating complaints of price-fixing in poultry industry

CHICAGO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The U.S. government is investigating price-fixing charges against the country’s biggest poultry companies.

The Department of Justice tipped its hand last week when it requested a temporary halt to discovery proceedings in a 2016 class-action lawsuit filed by food service distributor Maplevale Farms.

Falconer, New York-based Maplevale Farms accuses Tyson Foods Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride and others of conspiring to fix poultry prices between 2008 and 2016. The suit claims the companies shared information through a third-party data firm and restricted supply by destroying breeder hens on several occasions.

Story continues below advertisement

The government asked the U.S. District Court in Chicago for a six-month delay to protect an ongoing grand jury investigation. A federal judge is scheduled to rule on the request Thursday.

The case is one of nearly 40 filed by grocers, restaurants and others against the poultry companies. Kroger, Walmart, the Hooters chain and Darden Restaurants – which owns Olive Garden – are among those who have sued.

Tyson shares fell 1 per cent to $80 in afternoon trading, while shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. were down nearly 1 per cent to $25.30.

The Justice Department has also been investigating price-fixing in the canned tuna fish industry. In October, StarKist announced it would plead guilty to fixing prices in the U.S. between 2011 and 2013.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter