Open this photo in gallery: Shipping containers are stacked on a ship docked at the Port of Oakland, on June 7.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in May as imports fell, but the improvement was probably insufficient to prevent trade from being a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

The hit from trade on gross domestic product was, however, likely to be offset by a rise in inventory investment, with the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showing retail inventories increasing strongly last month.

A raft of upbeat data this month, including nonfarm payrolls, retail sales, durable goods orders and housing starts, have suggested that the economy remained on a steady growth path in the second quarter, defying growing fears of a recession.

The goods trade deficit decreased 6.1 per cent to $91.1-billion last month, leaving the bulk of April’s surge intact.

“Even with the narrowing in May, the goods trade deficit is up by over 10 per cent since March, and trade will likely be a drag on economic growth in the second quarter,” said Abbey Omodunbi, a senior economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Imports dropped 2.7 per cent to $254.0-billion. While the decline in imports helped shrink the deficit, it suggested that domestic demand was softening. The drop was led by a 7.3 per cent plunge in consumer goods imports. Industrial supplies imports, which include crude oil, fell 5.9 per cent. Food imports slipped 3.0 per cent.

But capital goods imports rose 1.3 per cent, a good omen for business investment. Imports of motor vehicles and parts increased 0.9 per cent.

Exports of goods fell 0.6 per cent to $162.8-billion, pulled down by a 14.2 per cent tumble in food shipments. Industrial supplies exports dropped 3.0 per cent. But the nation saw an 8.7 per cent jump in exports of motor vehicles and parts. Consumer goods exports vaulted 4.3 per cent and shipments of other goods increased 2.4 per cent.

Trade made no contribution to the economy’s 1.3 per cent annualized growth rate in the first quarter after adding to GDP for three straight quarters.

The report also showed that retail inventories increased 0.8 per cent last month after gaining 0.3 per cent in April. Motor vehicle inventories shot up 2.9 per cent following a 1.6 per cent advance in the prior month. Excluding motor vehicles, retail inventories were unchanged after decreasing 0.3 per cent in April.

This component goes into the calculation of GDP. Wholesale inventories dipped 0.1 per cent last month after dropping 0.3 per cent in April.

Private inventory investment rose at its slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the first quarter, chopping off 2.10 percentage points from GDP growth in that period.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating second-quarter GDP rising at a 1.8 per cent rate.