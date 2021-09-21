 Skip to main content
U.S. Business

U.S. home construction increases 3.9% in August after July drop

Martin Crutsinger
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Lumber is piled at a housing construction site in Middleton, Mass., on June 24.

Elise Amendola/The Associated Press

U.S. home construction increases 3.9 per cent in August with the strength coming in apartment construction.

The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4 per cent above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2 per cent in July.

The August strength came in a 21.6 per cent jump in construction of apartment units which offset a 2.8 per cent fall in construction of single-family homes.

Applications for building permits, seen as a good sign of future activity, rose 6 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million units.

A survey of builder sentiment done by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment inched up one point to a reading of 76 in September. Lower lumber prices and strong demand for housing helped to offset problems builders are having with supply chain issues and ongoing labor shortages.

