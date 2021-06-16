U.S. home construction rises 3.6% in May as builders grapple with jump in lumber prices

U.S. home construction rose 3.6 per cent in May as builders battled a surge in lumber prices that have made homes more expensive.
The May increase left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Applications for building permits, looked to for indications of activity ahead, fell 3 per cent in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units.
Housing has been one of the standout performers during the pandemic-triggered recession.
