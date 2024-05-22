U.S. home sales unexpectedly fall in April as higher mortgage rates, prices weigh on demand

Open this photo in gallery: A real estate sign outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., on June 22, 2022.Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly fell in April as higher mortgage rates and house prices weighed on demand, dealing another setback to the housing market.

Though the report from the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday showed inventory increasing to a 2½-year high last month, entry-level homes remained scarce, accounting for the second straight monthly decline in sales.

The housing market has taken a step back after residential investment grew at its fastest pace in more than three years in the first quarter amid a resurgence in mortgage rates.

“Elevated mortgage rates and rising prices are forcing potential home buyers to wait for buying conditions to improve,” said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide.

Home sales slipped 1.9 per cent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales would rise to a rate of 4.21 million units. Sales fell in all four regions.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has struggled to break below 7 per cent after surging to more than a five-month high of 7.22 per cent in early May, data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac showed.

Government data last week showed single-family housing starts and building permits fell in April. Homebuilder confidence deteriorated considerably in May.

Economists do not expect a significant decline in mortgage rates until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates. The U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points since March 2022 to dampen demand in the economy and control inflation. The Fed has kept its policy rate unchanged in the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range since July.

Financial markets expect the central bank to start its easing cycle in September.

Home resales, which account for a large portion of U.S. housing sales, fell 1.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April.

Housing inventory increased 9 per cent to 1.21 million units last month, the highest level since October 2021. Supply jumped 16.3 per cent from one year ago. Nonetheless, supply remains below the 1.8 million units reported for April 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Properties typically stayed on the market for 26 days in April, up from 22 days a year ago. About two-thirds of houses went under contract within a month of listing, consistent with still-tight housing supply.

The rise in inventory was concentrated in homes priced $1-million or more, where supply rose 34 per cent from a year ago. Sales in this price bracket soared 39.7 per cent from a year ago. In contrast, houses priced $100,000 and below saw sales declining 7.1 per cent. Sales in the $100,000-250,000 price range edged up 0.1 per cent.

“It is a very frustrating market out there,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist. “Mortgage rates are high. Lack of inventory, to some degree, looks like it’s hindering sales.”

At April’s sales pace, it would take 3.5 months to exhaust the current inventory of existing homes, up from 3.0 months a year ago. A four-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

The median existing home price shot up 5.7 per cent from a year earlier to $407,600, the highest price for any month of April. Home prices rose in all four regions. At least 27 per cent of houses sold last month were above the listing price, indicating the prevalence of multiple offers in some areas.

First-time buyers accounted for a third of sales, the highest share since January 2021 and up from 29 per cent a year ago. That share remains below the 40 per cent that economists and realtors say is needed for a robust housing market.

All-cash sales made up 28 per cent of transactions in April, unchanged from a year ago. Distressed sales, mostly foreclosures, represented only 2 per cent of transactions. This share has steadily risen from 1 per cent, which was the figure that had prevailed for the past year.