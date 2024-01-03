Open this photo in gallery: A help wanted sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Mass., on July 8, 2022.BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

U.S. job openings fell for the third straight month in November as labour market conditions gradually ease.

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, dropped 62,000 to 8.790 million on the last day of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.

Data for October was revised slightly higher to show 8.852 million job openings instead of the previously reported 8.733 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.850 million job openings in November. Job openings are down from a record high of 12.0 million in March 2022.

The labour market is steadily cooling following 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022. The unemployment rate has, however, remained below 4 per cent as companies hoard workers following difficulties finding labour in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. central bank last month held its policy rate steady at the current 5.25-5.50 per cent range and policy-makers signalled in new economic projections that the historic monetary policy tightening engineered over the last two years is at an end and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

The labour market’s resilience has kept a recession at bay. The government is expected to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 168,000 jobs in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after rising 199,000 in November.

December’s anticipated job count would be below the average monthly gain of 240,000 over the prior 12 months, but well above the roughly 100,000 needed per month to keep up with growth in the working age population. The unemployment rate is forecast edging up to 3.8 per cent from 3.7 per cent in November.

Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, though the pace of decline slowed amid a modest rebound in production and improvement in factory employment.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its manufacturing PMI increased to 47.4 last month after being unchanged at 46.7 for two straight months. It was the 14th consecutive month that the PMI stayed below 50, which indicates contraction in manufacturing. That is the longest such stretch since the period from August 2000 to January 2002.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 47.1. According to the ISM, a PMI reading below 48.7 over a period of time generally indicates a contraction of the overall economy. The ISM and other factory surveys, however, likely overstate the weakness in manufacturing.

The so-called hard data suggest that manufacturing, which accounts for 10.3 per cent of the economy, is plodding along. Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods were up strongly on a year-on-year basis in November. Though factory production has been weak, the magnitude of the drop has gotten smaller in recent months.

The economy continues to expand, growing at a 4.9 per cent annualized rate in the third quarter. Growth estimates for the October-December quarter are currently as high as a 2.0 per cent pace.

The ISM survey’s forward-looking new orders subindex fell to 47.1 last month from 48.3 in November.

Production at factories rebounded, with the subindex coming in at 50.3 from 48.5 in November. Production could improve further as a measure of customers’ inventories fell back below the 50 level after rising in November to what the ISM said was the upper end of “just right.”

Several manufacturers in November cited the need to reduce inventory levels.

Subdued demand helped to further depress prices at the factory gate, a sign that goods deflation could prevail for some time. The survey’s measure of prices paid by manufacturers dropped to 45.2 from a seven-month high of 49.9 in November.

The survey’s measure of supplier deliveries edged up to 47.0 from 46.2 in the prior month. A reading below 50 indicates faster deliveries.

Factory employment picked up, though it remained weak amid attrition, hiring freezes and layoffs. The survey’s gauge of factory employment rose to 48.1 from 45.8 in November. This measure has not been a reliable predictor of manufacturing payrolls in the government’s closely watched employment report.

According to a preliminary Reuters survey of economists, manufacturing payrolls likely increased by 5,000 jobs in December as the boost from the return of striking United Auto Workers union members faded. Factory employment rose 28,000 in November.

Overall nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 168,000 jobs last month after surging 199,000 in November, according to the Reuters survey. The unemployment rate is forecast rising to 3.8 per cent from 3.7 per cent in the prior month.

The government is scheduled to publish its closely watched employment report for December on Friday.