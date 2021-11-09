Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6 per cent last month from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain and offering more evidence that inflationary pressures are not yet easing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index – which measures inflation before it hits consumers – rose 0.6 per cent last month from September, pushed higher by surging gasoline prices. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.4 per cent in October from September and 6.8 per cent from a year ago.

More than 60 per cent of the September-October increase in overall producer prices was caused by a 1.2 per cent increase in the price of wholesale goods as opposed to services. A 6.7 per cent jump in wholesale gasoline prices helped drive goods prices up.

Mostly dormant for decades, inflation has returned to the United States this year. The economy’s strong rebound from the 2020 coronavirus caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labour, raw materials and goods and snarled traffic at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices, and the supply squeeze is expected to last at least well into 2022.

“Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely won’t normalize for several more months,” Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research note.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release its consumer price index for last month. According to a survey of economists by FactSet, it is expected to show that consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent from September and 5.8 per cent from a year earlier – beating September’s 5.4 per cent year-over-year gain, the fastest since 2008.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.