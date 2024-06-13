U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fall in May amid lower energy costs

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in May amid lower energy costs, another indication that inflation was subsiding after surging in the first quarter.

The producer price index for final demand dropped 0.2 per cent last month after advancing by an unrevised 0.5 per cent in April, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI nudging up 0.1 per cent. In the 12 months through May, the PPI increased 2.2 per cent after rising 2.3 per cent in April.

Government data on Wednesday showed consumer prices unchanged in May for the first time in nearly two years, boosting financial market hopes that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates in September.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range, where it has been since last July. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022 to stamp out inflation.

Also on Wednesday, Fed officials pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December, with policy-makers projecting only a single quarter-percentage-point reduction for this year. Economists remained optimistic that the Fed would reduce borrowing costs twice this year, starting in September.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to a 10-month high last week, pointing to easing labour market conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000 for the week ended June 8, the highest level since last August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims in the latest week.

The unemployment rate increased to a still relatively low 4 per cent in May for the first time since January 2022, while economic growth slowed considerably in the first quarter.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased 30,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.820 million during the week ending June 1, the claims report showed.