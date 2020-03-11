 Skip to main content
U.S. Business

U.S. regulator waives rule that caused airlines to fly nearly empty planes to maintain airport rights

David Koenig
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Boeing 737 flown by Southwest Airlines taxis to the gate at Baltimore Washington International Airport.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Federal regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend the rule through May 31 to help airlines that are cancelling flights because of the new virus outbreak.

The FAA assigns takeoff and landing rights, or “slots,” at a few big, congested airports. Airlines must use 80 per cent of their highly coveted slots or risk forfeiting them.

That FAA requirement – and especially a similar rule in Europe – led airlines to operate flights using those slots even if there were very few passengers.

The FAA’s decision affects flights at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The FAA said it also would not punish airlines that cancel flights through May 31 at four other airports where the agency approves schedules: Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

The FAA waiver covers U.S. and foreign airlines. The U.S. regulator said it expects American carriers to get the same relief from slot-use requirements in other countries. If other countries or jurisdictions don’t waive their use rules for U.S. airlines, the FAA said it might not waive the rule in the U.S. to carriers from that country or region.

The slot-use rule has led to the phenomenon of “ghost flights” – big planes flying around with eerily empty cabins.

The president of United Airlines said it was crazy to enforce the slot-use rule in the middle of a virus outbreak that has devastated demand for air travel.

“Flying empty airplanes to protect slots? How ridiculous is that?” the official, Scott Kirby, said during an investor conference on Tuesday.

The CEO of JetBlue had also called on the FAA to waive the rule. Passengers have gone on social media to post photos of empty planes flying around Europe, “which is madness,” Robin Hayes said on CNBC.

