The U.S. trade deficit widened slightly in December, but contracted sharply in 2023 as imports declined and exports rose.

The trade deficit increased 0.5 per cent to $62.2-billion, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Wednesday. Data for November was revised to show the trade gap shrinking to $61.9-billion instead of $63.2-billion as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit easing to $62.2-billion in December. For the whole of 2023, the trade deficit contracted 18.7 per cent to 773.4 billion. It represented 2.8 per cent of GDP, down from 3.7 per cent in 2022.

Trade added 0.43 percentage point to the economy’s 3.3 per cent annualized growth rate in the fourth quarter after being neutral for two straight quarters.